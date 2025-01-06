Beware of flash floods!Heavy rains till Saturday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned that most parts of the country will experience heavy rains, thunderstorms, and flash floods up to Saturday, urging the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

Heavy downpours exceeding 50 millimetres (mm) within 24 hours are anticipated across the country, with meteorologists cautioning that water as shallow as 30 centimetres can sweep away heavy vehicles.

While the persistent rains bring hope for farmers and contribute to rising dam levels, they also pose significant risks to communities. In Bulawayo, where residents have been grappling with acute water shortages, many have turned to water harvesting to ease their challenges.

In an advisory issued yesterday, MSD forecast heavier rainfall from yesterday until Saturday.

“An abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, brought by a cloud system, has been causing rainfall across the country since late December 2024 and continues into January 2025. Matabeleland North, northern areas of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Manicaland, and all Mashonaland Provinces are expected to receive scattered thunder showers from 5-8 January 2025,” read the statement.

The MSD said on Wednesday evening, additional moisture from the south-east coast of Southern Africa would result in cloudy, windy, and cold conditions over Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces.

“By Friday, January 10, the rain showers are expected to intensify in the southern parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, with rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours,” the statement continued.

MSD warned of potential flooding, even in areas where heavy rains might not have occurred, as floods could result from rainfall upstream. Violent storms may cause trees to fall, rooftops to be blown off, and billboards to collapse due to strong winds.

The department advised the public to secure rooftops and properties, avoid parking vehicles under trees, refrain from standing under trees or being the tallest object to prevent lightning strikes and avoid using outdoor heavy machinery during storms.

Several incidents have already been reported this rainy season. On December 23, a bus crossing the flooded Mletshane River in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, missed a submerged bridge and was swept away, killing one person, with a three-month-old baby still missing.

Last Friday, two people drowned in Lupane, Matabeleland North, while attempting to cross the flooded Tshangane River.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, urged the public to adhere to safety measures to prevent further loss of life.

“We encourage parents to be vigilant and ensure children do not play near water bodies, trenches, or rivers, as this poses a drowning risk. Parents should be proactive in ensuring the safety of their children,” he said.

Comm Nyathi also cautioned motorists against attempting to cross flooded rivers or submerged bridges.

“Motorists, cart drivers, and pedestrians must exercise extreme caution. We might be conducting awareness campaigns with stakeholders, but everyone must play their part in ensuring safety during this rainy season,” he said.– @nqotshili