Beware of land Barons! Illegal sale of stands on the Increase in the Midlands

Midlands Bureau Chief

SECRETARY for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Midlands Province Mr Abiot Maronge, has said there is a surge in illegal parcelling of land without a subdivision permit from the Local Planning Authority in Gweru urban and peri-urban areas.

He warned people against buying land from unscrupulous land developers saying they risk losing their hard-earned money to fraudsters.

In a statement, Mr Maronge said such illegal activities were rampant in areas such as Lot 28 of New Christmas Gift, Lot 29 of New Christmas Gift and the remainder of New Christmas Gift.

The said areas, he said, are all registered private properties.

“The said area is located along Gweru – Harare Road, opposite Village Lodge and Regina Mundi High School. It is important to note that the above-mentioned illegal parceling of land without a subdivision permit from the Local Planning Authority is a clear violation of the provisions of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12) Part VI, Section (39) and (40),” said Mr Maronge.

He said the Government has a policy position that all housing development must be done strictly in terms of the law.

“Please beware of these Land Barons are clearly undertaking illegal and irregular stands allocations. The public is hereby advised to approach local authorities for allocation of residential, commercial and industrial stands,” said Mr Maronge.