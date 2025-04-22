Beyond the Brits: Nees urged to cast wider net for Warriors’ players

Lovemore Dube

A Canada-based Zimbabwean-born player-manager, Farai Mangwiza, has challenged Michael Nees and Zifa to broaden their scouting wings.

Nees, the Warriors’ gaffer has been visiting the UK and speaking to prospective national team players, trying to convince them to consider playing for the Warriors.

An ardent Caps United supporter, who was close to Caps’ Shelton Zendanemako, Freddie Mukwesha and Sheperd Bwanya, says North America has a good population of Zimbabweans whose children have taken to soccer.

He believes the talent in Canada and the US is worth having a look at.

“I have seen a lot of talented kids here, some of whom have trialed with major clubs like Toronto, who play in the US Major League. They deserve consideration and it would be good if Nees came over or identified scouts to monitor players with Zimbabwe ties keen to play for the Warriors,” said Mangwiza.

Of late, there has been an influx of players sprouting up in the United Kingdom with Zimbabwe roots due to the active UK Diaspora Group led by losing Zifa presidential candidate Marshal Gore.

They have been responsible for some of the Warriors’ outstanding players like Tawanda Chirewa, choosing to play for Zimbabwe.

Among the outstanding youngsters in Canada is Tashi Zvemhara who at 17 has already trialed at Toronto FC and has just signed a contract with semi-professional side The Barrow