Bezu Secondary School computer lab gets ICT equipment

ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (right) hands over ICT tools donated to Bezu Secondary School. Looking on is Bulilima District Schools Office representative Olympus Dube (second from right), Bulilima RDC IT officer Mr Nyathi

Mthabisi Tshuma at Bezu, Bulilima

BEZU Secondary School in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province has entered the digital space after receiving Internet Communication Technology (ICT) equipment.

The ICT tools in form of 10 computers, a projector, a whiteboard and a printer were donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the recent Thekwane Missionary centenary celebrations in courtesy of telecommunications regulator Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Zimbabwe’s ICT, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti on Wednesday afternoon officially handed over the equipment to joyful pupils, teachers and parents. For a rural setup, this is a milestone achievement for the education sector and the future of Bulilima and beyond.

The joy was uncontrollable as the secondary school institution organised the occasion with the support of area legislator Cde Phuti and went on to show appreciation of its pupils by handing over certificates of attendance to the 2024 Form 4 class. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister Phuti implored the whole community to safeguard ‘such a precious gift’ citing that President Mnangagwa has brought light to their area.

“When President Mnangagwa talks about not leaving no one and no place behind, such a gesture of receiving these ICT tools are embodiments to his philosophy. He is a leader who wants to make a change in every society.

“Thus after receiving such a gift, let us jealously safeguard it. There are other schools that in the past have been awarded such an opportunity but have let the ICT tools to be stolen and this is a painful scenario,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Bulilima District Schools Office representative Olympus Dube said the community should work closely with various stakeholders in ensuring the uplifting of the schools in the district.

“As the community of Bezu you have a hardworking MP who has managed to ensure you tap into the digital space and this is a sign that the community should work together to ensure the growth of the school.

“As parents l implore you to support the teachers and also the pupils so that they work hand in hand to do their best in developing this school,” said Mrs Dube.

Bezu Secondary School headmaster Mr Ndabezinhle Bhebhe said the timeous intervention will ensure pupils tap fully into the curriculum.

“We are over the moon with this donation as it will help us as a school to have ICT classes and this will go a long way in improving the schools pass rate as our pupils are able to research,” said Mr Bhebhe.

