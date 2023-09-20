BF has been good to us: Dynamos coach

Raymond Jaravaza

DESPITE having to travel over 900 kilometres, sometimes every weekend, to and from Bulawayo, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe believes playing in the City of Kings has been good for the team.

DeMbare play their home matches in Bulawayo owing to a shortage of stadiums in the capital city.

The team has of late been flying from Harare to Bulawayo arriving on the same of a scheduled match and leaving the following day back to the capital.

Last Saturday Dynamos lost 1-2 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

It was the first defeat for the team at BF this season.

“Barbourfields has been very good to us, we have played some of the best football in this stadium this season and we are grateful to our supporters who always come in numbers.

“Of course going back to Rufaro for our home games will be great but that doesn’t take away the fact that Bulawayo has been good to us,” said Mangombe.

Rufaro is undergoing major renovations and is set to reopen in the not so distant future.

Dynamos sit in sixth position with 36 points from 22 matches and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum by nine points.