BF is a special place: Benjani

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOR Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Benjani Mwaruwari, walking into Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon will be a special moment.

He says what makes it even more special is that he is walking onto the pitch as head of a technical department at a venue that brings back fond memories of his time as a player.

His Ngezi outfit is in town to face Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter.

Ironically, Mwaruwari made his coaching debut in Bulawayo, but at Luveve Stadium in a match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Bulawayo Chiefs.

In only his second visit to Bulawayo as a coach, Mwaruwari is hard pressed to outwit City coach Farai Tawachera to secure his first set of three points as a gaffer in his hometown.

The Warriors legend is well aware that it will not be easy to steal three points off the municipal outfit, but expects nothing less from his charges.

“We have prepared well for this encounter.

I feel we utilised (the off-season break) to perfect all aspects of our game.

We have injury concerns here and there, but we should be able to soldier on.

In any case, injuries create opportunities for other players in the squad to prove themselves.

City have been doing well lately, but three points are also due for us, which sets up an intriguing encounter,” Mwaruwari told Chronicle Sport.

“Personally, it will be a special moment to go back to Barbourfields Stadium as a coach.

It’s a special place for me and I hope we will be able to collect three points to cap what will be a special afternoon,” he said.

Since assuming the role of head coach at Ngezi, Mwaruwaru has overseen eight matches, winning two, drawing four times and losing twice.

Ngezi have collected 25 points from 17 games, leaving them 10 points behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

Their last defeat came against bottom-placed Whawha, which perhaps puts more pressure on the platinum miners, as City are second from the bottom.

City are unbeaten in four matches and they certainly won’t make it easy for Ngezi on match day.

City have collected just 12 points from 17 matches and are only second from bottom of the league table due to a better goal difference to Whawha, as the two teams are tied on points.

Soon after joining Ngezi, Mwaruwari spared a day to attend the team’s feeder club, Ngezi Platinum Under-19’s training session.

He immediately made a decision to elevate Tinotenda Musariranwa, Tendai Matindife and Leslie Kashitigu into the senior ranks after watching just one of their training sessions.