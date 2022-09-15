BFCC engages parents on raising children in the 21st century

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Believers Fellowship Christian Church (BFCC) will on Saturday host a conference titled “Preserving Generation Next”, which aims to equip parents with knowledge about raising children in the 21st century.

Running under the theme of raising an incorruptible seed, the conference will be held at Number 142 George Silundika at 2pm. It will see parents interacting with professional psychologists and counsellors free of charge.

BFCC Pastor Yvonne Sunduza indicated that raising children in the 21st century has been difficult for parents due to the generational difference that has divided the two generations’ ways of living.

“BFCC will be hosting a modern-day parenting conference titled Preserving generation next. Parenting today’s children has become very challenging to many parents and some have given up on this noble responsibility. Children of today are growing up in an environment that’s very hostile due to the socio-economic and political conditions into which they’re born.

“Migration, high levels of divorce, instability of family units welcome them at an early stage. Society has lost its moral fiber and the child finds themselves growing up in an environment bedeviled with anger, hatred, and poverty. Changes in life patterns make the child be alien to the parent’s expectations and standards due to the generational gap and the development of the information age,” she said.

Pastor Yvonne said children’s behaviours nowadays are determined by technological advancements.

“The parent’s understanding of children’s behaviour in the modern-day world is limited due to technological advancements that are beyond their reach. The child has many parents who include peers, media, teachers, and the broader world that understands this new world that excites the child. The workshop seeks to engage with the complexes that both parents and children face in their relationship in this rapidly changing environment.

“It seeks to create a new window of possibility for parents who have given up on their children. It also seeks to assist parents to identify new ways of teaching, grooming, and raising children regardless of the environment in which they exist. It seeks to bring both parent and child to realise God’s way as the only way that can sustain the family and grow children who will not go astray,” said Pastor Yvonne.

She said the conference, which is free of charge, will give parents an opportunity to interact with professional psychologists and counsellors.

“It is an interactive conference that will offer an opportunity for parents to share their experiences and interact with professional psychologists and counsellors.

“It’s the first of many other sessions that will follow as we seek to rebuild the family through Christ.”

She invited parents of all denominations, couples, single parents, grannies, and young adults who are about to begin families to attend the free-of-charge event. – @SeehYvonne