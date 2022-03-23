Bhadilah gives Bolo house project an Amapiano touch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN Bhadilah is trying out his versatility by converting his Mpho nga Mpho EP Bolo House project into the Amapiano genre.

This comes at a time that tracks from the EP, Ndo Munanga, cover single Mpho nga Mpho, M’badeleni and Replacement which were produced by up-and-coming Beitbridge producer Geezo have been received well in the border towns of Beitbridge and Musina.

Said Bhadilah: “There are arrangements of pianorising the Mpho nga Mpho EP which was a Bolo House project. These plans are at an advanced stage. The pianorised piece (turning it into an Amapiano project) will include features of SA, Botswana, Namibia acts and also other Zimbabwe acts with confirmed collaborations including DJ Jabs Dlomo from South Africa and Mma Oshima from Botswana.

“As this is now an album, we’re working hard to make sure that it’ll be available on most regional radio stations and TV channels with more videos to be shot.”

Bhadilah said the positive response that the EP received on radio stations led him to want to turn it into an album.

“We felt we should turn the EP into an album and give people the good music they deserve. We’ll soon be releasing dates for the release,” said Bhadilah. – @mthabisi_mthire

