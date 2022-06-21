Bhadilah launches Vuwani ri foste clothing label

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SELF-proclaimed Amaviano (combination of Venda and Amapiano) musician Bhadilah has launched a clothing label named Vuwani ri foste which has caught the attention of many in Africa’s busiest land border town of Beitbridge.

The label was launched last month with the hope to inspire people to keep pushing no matter what.

Said Bhadilah: “Vuwani ri foste, literally meaning ‘Vukani sifose’ in Ndebele started as a motivational status that I would post on my WhatsApp status every morning. The aim was to encourage everyone to be motivated and hustle no matter the situation.

“The clothing label was inspired by what we go through as a society where we meet challenges that sometimes make us feel like giving up,” said Bhadilah.

He said the brand is growing on a daily basis adding that they are geared to showcase their art at the Beitbridge Business Expo slated for July 6 to 9.

“The brand has received an overwhelming reception from the public. Despite being a TshiVenḓa phrase, even other people who aren’t familiar with Venḓa love it and are buying it.

“We currently have ordinary T-shirts and caps and are still trying to come up with more merchandise for the expo where we anticipate introducing T-shirts with a culture version and Vuwani ri foste Sward version,” said Bhadilah. – @mthabisi_mthire