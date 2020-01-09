Bhadilah on move to SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning Beitbridge based gqom musician Bhadilah said he is leaving for South Africa to seek greener pastures.

He said he wanted to increase his fan base in the neighbouring country and other Sadc countries.

Bhadilah known for embracing the marginalised Venda culture through his music, has become a darling of his border town fans as well as fans from across the Limpopo in Musina.

Speaking from his base in Beitbridge, Bhadilah said the town has become too small for him hence the decision to move to SA where he hopes to grow his career.

“I want to thank my people for making me who I am but it’s time I leave for better opportunities outside the country. Iam yet to finalise my relocation to the neighbouring country where I hope to grow my fan base,” said Bhadilah.

The Venda amapiano track Stambo TshaVhenda hitmaker said the move is part of his new year’s resolutions where he wants to penetrate the regional market.

Bhadilah who released his debut music video of the song Nkonela last year, said he expects to to work on more videos this year.

The music video of the song Nkonela seeks to market the beauty of the busiest border town in the country. The video was shot by local film company Dr Beit Film factory in Dulivhadzimu and at the town’s industrial site.

Bhadilah released his first album titled African Child in 2013 when he was still a student at JZ Moyo High School.

In 2018, he was voted the best artiste in the Best Alternative category as a result of the album and outshone well-established artistes like Tocky Vibes, Coco We Africa and Jazz Prosper. – @mthabisi_mthire.