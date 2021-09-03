Bhadilah successfully promotes own music with dance challenge

Kodak moments...Bhadilah (far right) and the dance challenge winners Slim Jay, Takunda Chada and Edna Moyo

Mthabisi Tshuma/Thupeyo Muleya

IN a bid to ensure his music is appreciated in his hometown, Beitbridge-based superstar Bhadilah recently introduced a dance challenge that was a success.

The dance challenge which came to an end this week encompassed songs created by Bhadilah and discovered untapped talent in Beitbridge from youths who have been starved of entertainment since lockdown.

The dance challenge was held in partnership with August Grills Restaurant. Winners were youngsters Edna Moyo, Takunda and Slim Jay.

Bhadilah said as part of the competition, the children were required to send 30-second video clips of them dancing to any of his songs. The videos were sent with the aid of parents or guardians and were uploaded on Facebook (Bhadilah Music) for voting.

He said the competition ran for two weeks and the response from the community was overwhelming.

“Our inaugural winners are Slim Jay, Takunda Chada, and Edna Moyo, all primary school pupils. So far, we do not have any age groups targeted, but we received entries mostly from primary and secondary school-going children,” said Bhadilah.

Winners were also treated to meals at August Grills.

To avoid disturbing the children’s education, Bhadilah said they will run the competition during the holidays.

“The main aim was to discover talent in our youngsters in Beitbridge and also to make sure that young people stay away from harmful activities such as drugs since it was a lockdown and they had not many activities to do.

“I managed to encourage parents to support these youngsters in their extracurricular activities. There’s a need for schools in Beitbridge to host dancing competitions as to identify this raw talent,” said Sir Dickens, Bhadilah’s manager. – @mthabisi_mthire/@tupeyo