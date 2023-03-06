Bhadilah’s Thoma Ngane Murena interests American music distributor

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BEITBRIDGE-based musician Bhadilah continues to be a force to reckon with as his track, Thoma Ngane Murena has caught the attention of American music distribution company, VerseOne Distribution.

The track which is playing popular in Beitbridge has become an anthem on the town’s recently launched community radio station, Lotsha FM 90.1.

The track has been embraced by many as it is a prayer to God to bless one’s hustles.

Said Bhadilah: “Thoma Ngane Murena, a gospel Amapiano/House track that was released in 2022 has gained popularity. It has really had an impact as an American music distribution company called VerseOne Distribution contacted me after hearing it. They made a proposal to distribute the track to digital stores globally.

“I signed the contract with them and the track started selling on digital stores on February 21 this year. This is a milestone achievement for me as my music is able to reach and impress people in international spaces.”

– @mthabisi_mthire