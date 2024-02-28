Bhekeni Celtics Football Club disbands

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BHEKENI Celtics Football Club based in Bulawayo in Luveve suburb has disbanded.

In a heartfelt message on their social media platforms, the club expressed gratitude to supporters, players, coaches, and staff for their dedication and hard work over the years. They wished everyone the best in their future endeavours.

“Dear Bhekeni Celtics Football Club Community, As we bid farewell to the Bhekeni Celtics Football Club, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has been a part of this incredible journey.

To our supporters, thank you for your unwavering dedication and passion. Your cheers from the sidelines have been the fuel that kept our players motivated and driven to succeed. Your presence brought life to every match, and we are truly grateful for your loyal support.

“To our players, coaches, and staff, thank you for your hard work, commitment, and determination. You have poured your hearts and souls into this club, pushing boundaries and striving for excellence both on and off the field. Your talent and teamwork have been the cornerstone of our success, and your contributions will be remembered long after the final whistle blows.

“As we part ways and embark on new paths, I want to extend my warmest wishes for success and fulfillment in all your future endeavors. Whether you continue to pursue your passion for football or explore new opportunities, may you find joy, growth, and prosperity every step of the way.

“While the chapter of Bhekeni Celtics Football Club may be closing, the memories we’ve created and the bonds we’ve forged will forever remain. Let us carry the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship with us as we embrace the next chapter of our lives.

Thank you once again for being a part of this incredible journey. Your contributions have made a lasting impact, and I am grateful to have shared this experience with such an amazing group of individuals. Wishing you all the best”, read the statement.

“Team Sele Sele” as they were affectionately known by their legions of fans had teams at various levels, including a junior team and a team in Division Two.

The club used the Chigumira ground in Luveve suburb for matches. It is clear that the club had strong roots in the Bulawayo area and contributed to the development of football in the city.

Another team that has left a void in Luveve is Biya and Friends Academy which ceased to exist recently. The club was known for nurturing young talent and providing a platform for young players to showcase their skills. The loss of these two clubs will undoubtedly be felt by the local football scene, which may struggle to fill the gap left by their absence.

Celtics was founded in 2017 by a group of individuals passionate about football and the need to provide opportunities for young players in the Ntabazinduna community before relocating to Bulawayo.