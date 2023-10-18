Bhila celebrates love and men who pay lobola

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FAST-rising Afro-pop musician Bhila has released a track titled Mathapelo which is a celebration of love and an appreciation of men who still commit to the cultural obligation of paying lobola.

The track which was released on Wednesday on the artiste’s YouTube page was accompanied by visuals shot by Motion Culture. The video was shot at the King’s Kraal (located at Zonk’izizwe Shopping Centre) and features Chief Dakamela of Nkayi.

Bhila said Mathapelo is his first single after the release of his debut album, Iphephandaba.

“The song is a celebration of love. It was inspired by the love space that I’m in. Also, it’s an indirect request from my fans who’ve been longing for me to jump onto a fast-paced beat that will allow them to dance and celebrate since we are approaching the festive season.

“Creating this song was so easy because I’m surrounded by love hence the writing process involved my personal feelings as well. The song celebrates all men who still have the will to love and commit to our cultural obligation that requires one to pay lobola,” said Bhila.

He said he is working on releasing two more tracks this year.

“One of the songs is titled Ukufa which is a tribute to the late entertainment commentator Fidelis Nyathi. It’ll be recorded after consultation with his family. The other track is titled Thandaza.” – @mthabisi_mthire