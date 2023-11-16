 Bhila’s Iphephandaba album earns him RoilBAA nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Bhila’s hard work has paid off as he has been nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA). The fast-rising Afro-pop musician has been nominated for the Outstanding Newcomer of the Year award, where he will face off against Fury Gun, Albinism Connect Band, Dakudu, and the duo of Aphiwe and Sobancane.

This is Bhila’s first nomination, and he is thrilled about it.

He feels that it is good to be recognised for his work, especially since this is his first year in the music industry. He is grateful for the nomination, and he believes that his solid project, the Iphephandaba album, deserved many nominations.

“The album was pushed at zero budget, but it keeps pushing itself bit by bit because it’s a masterpiece,” the musician said.

Bhila said that he does not create music for awards, so he cannot say what he will do to win the next award. He simply wants to remain humble and keep on rising every day.He believes that God has a reason why he gave him this talent, and he is in no rush or fear. Step by step, he will reach greater heights.”This is my first nomination and I’m happy. It’s good to be recognised whenever you put out some work. Considering that this is my first year in the music industry, to me it’s (being nominated) a big win. I’m grateful.”

