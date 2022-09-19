Big boys silenced: Coachless Chiefs knock out lethargic Highlanders

Ricky Zililo at Barbourfields Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS saw their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to a halt as Bulawayo Chiefs put aside their in-house problems to knock Bosso out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

Chiefs skipper Malvin Mkolo returned to the starting line-up to inspire Chiefs to a victory that secured them passage to the semi-finals with a header just after the hour mark.

It was a deserved goal for Amakhosi Amahle who were superior to their opponents. So poor were Highlanders that they only had one shot on target the whole 90 minutes, a tame effort by Godfrey Makaruse with his weaker right foot.

Mkolo had a free-header in the box to beat Highlanders goalie Ariel Sibanda who had a superb game, having saved a first half penalty to keep Bosso in the match.

Chiefs who were without coach Nilton Terroso who watched the game with his family as well as club owner Lovemore Sibanda from the stands after walking out from Thursday’s training session, showed hunger to win the match, taking control of the encounter from the first whistle.

Thulani Sibanda barked the instructions from the touch line in the absence of Terroso and heaped praises on his charges for a spirited performance.

“We’re happy to be progressing to the next stage of the tournament. The attitude of the boys was awesome and fantastic. If they can continue with this attitude for the rest of the season it will be superb,” said Thulani.

On his team’s dominance over Bosso, the stand-in coach said they had spied on Bosso over four games.

“We’ve watched Highlanders, they are good with build-ups. We agreed to go low pressure. We did create numerous chances, the game plan was to tease them with a couple of passes and catch them. That worked as it created uncomfortable situations for their backline,” he said.

Highlanders coach, Baltemar Brito conceded that his side put up an uninspiring performance.

“It’s hard to explain, it’s a weak performance. I think our boys felt the pressure of the dream to win the cup. Even us we’re disappointed because we were also dreaming about the cup. We’re sorry to the supporters, the board for this disappointment,” said Brito.

The Highlanders gaffer said they will now focus on the remaining league matches. Fourth placed Highlanders have seven matches to play in the league and are mathematically still with a chance of winning the championship.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that this is not the end of us. There are seven league games left, we have to recover and focus on the remaining games,” Brito said.

Chiefs started the match on an electrifying pace in search of an early goal which they missed.

They opened up Highlanders defence, threading through defence-splitting passes but were let down by poor finishing.

Chiefs won a penalty after Peter Muduhwa fouled Obriel Chirinda in the box, leading to a six minutes stoppage as Bosso players swarmed referee Allan Bhasvi, arguing that he made a mistake to flash a red card to Muduhwa having first shown him a yellow card.

Bhasvi rectified his mistake and Muduhwa who had gone into the dressing room, came back before play resumed.

The first yellow card which Bhasvi had flashed earlier on was for Makaruse not Muduhwa.

Chirinda took the penalty but Ariel dived to his right to punch the ball into play. Elvis Moyo missed the rebound.

Bosso started the second half more determined but fizzled as the game went on.

Chiefs won a corner in the 66th minute, which Musiyiwa sent in a delightful cross that Mkolo headed home.

Both Chiefs and Highlanders ended with 10 players after Chirinda was red carded in the 84th minute, six minutes before Muduhwa was also given his marching orders.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Felix Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Malvin Mkolo, Lucky Ndlela, Mthokozisi Msebe, Hughe Chikosa (Farau Matare 46 mins), Perfect Chikwende, Arthur Musiyiwa (Ben Nyahunzwi, 86th minute), Obriel Chirinda

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Darlington Mukuli (Adrian Silla, 76th minute), Ray Lunga (Pritchard Mpelele, 86th minute), Divine Mhindirira, Washington Navaya (Stanley Ngala, 62nd minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa. – @ZililoR.