Big Brother Naija returns for Season 7

Big Brother Naija, is set to return for its seventh season next week with a double launch show on July 23 and 24.

Both shows will air from 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198. BBNaija fans across Africa will also watch the show live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

The headline sponsor for BBNaija season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

“BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth 100 million Naira (approx. $240 000) that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes,” organisers said in a statement.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-Covid-19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

“Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win 1 million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv apps for active customers. The number of votes each subscriber will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium subscribers receiving the most votes.”