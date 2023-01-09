Big Brother Titans launches this weekend

Showbiz Reporter

One of the biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet – Big Brother Titans will be launched on DStv (channel 198) on Sunday.

The special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one house, playing the game for the ultimate prize.

Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, MultiChoice Zimbabwe public relations and publicity manager Liz Dziva said the Big Brother Titans edition will run up to April with the winner set to cart home a cash prize of $100 000.

“This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Naija and BB Mzansi. Housemates from two giant nations will be brought together under one roof to entertain audiences from Zimbabwe and across the continent with intense drama like never before.

“This is a meeting of the Titans and the winner will take home a large sum of cash and other prizes. As usual, the winner will be determined by the viewers as they will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show,” Dziva said.

BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and popular Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka will co-host this debut season.

The contestants who will be unveiled on Sunday will live in an isolated house and compete for the cash prize by avoiding being evicted from the house by the viewers who will vote for their favourite housemates to stay on the show.

Other than DStv, the reality show will be available to stream on Showmax.