Big bucks for Msendami in Bots

RISING Warriors star Daniel Msendami was on Saturday voted Botswana Orange Cup FA Cup best player and walked away with P50 000.

In Botswana, the ginger haired Msendami, plays for Jwaneng Galaxy which also provides home to his ex-Highlanders teammate Nqobizitha Masuku and former Intundla star Blessing Moyo.

Galaxy were crowned Orange FA Cup champions after defeating Orapa United 2-1 in the final at a packed Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

This was the first time in the Jwaneng Galaxy history that they managed to clinch the FA Cup. Last season, the club’s head coach Morena Ramoreboli and his charges ended their campaign in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Three weeks ago, the 2023 Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup coach defied all odds in the Botswana Premier League by successfully defending the league title.

As a result, Ramoreboli has now bagged three titles in the three years he has spent in the neighbouring country.

