Big guns at Bakers Inn Athletics Meet
Bulawayo Province National Athletics Association of School Heads chairman Bhekumuzi Dube (left), former Bulawayo Athletics Board chairman Roy Phiri and former sprinter and board member Christian Thomas at White City Stadium this morning.
Bulawayo Province will select a team to represent the city at the inter-provincial championships in Victoria Falls in a fortnight.
THE stage is set for the official commissioning of the rail fibre optic project set to be presided over by President Mnangagwa in Somabhula this morning. It is all systems go for the official opening of the US$18 million project which has seen contractors laying the fibre optic cables along the railway
SOBUKAZI High School athlete Andrew Ndlovu running for Reigate District won the first event of the Bakers Inn Nash Bulawayo Province Track and Field Championships at White City Stadium this morning. He clocked 32 minutes 57.43 seconds to claim gold. He was followed to the finishing line by Jabulani Ncube of Khami District in 33 […]
THE Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando is expected in Bulawayo today where he will have two meetings first with the Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart and later Chief Executive Officers from Matabeleland North and South provinces. The two meetings are part of further engagements by the ministry to
