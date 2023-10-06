Big guns for violence indaba

lovemore dube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE football big guns yesterday confirmed their participation ‘Tackling Football Violence To Ensure Social Cohesion’ themed indaba to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre this morning.

An elated Hilda Marijeni, the coordinator of the event, told Zimpapers Sports Hub last night that all was set for the event.

She said she was pleased that the Sport and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee, Premier Soccer League, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, Dynamos and Highlanders had confirmed their participation in the inaugural series of hostings by Sunday News.

Sunday News and Nokel Security partnered two weeks ago in the formulation and making the event possible before several other sponsors came on board.

Early Ashes, Golden Harmony, White Site Engineering and Gulliford Contractors have also come on board in this novel gathering aimed at finding ways to fight violence at stadia.

Last month several people were injured and cars damaged at an abandoned match between Dynamos FC who were the home side and Highlanders FC at Barbourfields Stadium. Sunday News Editor Limukani Ncube said his publication felt compelled to offer thought leadership and get Zimbabweans proffering ideas on how to create a peaceful environment for the game.

“Sport is a magnet that unites communities, it is a powerful tool to use to unite people and create an environment of co-existence,” said Ncube.

The event co-ordinator said she was happy that the Zimbabwe football ecosystem had responded to the indaba and said she is looking forward to positive engagement that can help football turn to a safer environment for all.

“Sport and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee, Premier Soccer League, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, Dynamos and Highlanders are among some of the organisations that have confirmed they will be at the event including our Zimbabwe Republic Police, a key stakeholder too. All is set for the event and it’s all systems go tomorrow morning,” said Marijeni.

Zifa’s Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Fungai Mpfeka from women’s soccer, Kennedy Ndebele from PSL and Nhlanhla Dube the former Highlanders chief executive officer are among the key people to present at the indaba. Zifa have cleared stakeholders who are affiliates to attend the event as every member of the ecosystem matters in trying to find ways to safer stadia environments.

The managing director of Nokel Security and former Highlanders FC chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe called on football fans to practise self-restraint and respect one another. He said it was important that decisions made against teams be respected as referees were after all human and prone to erring.

He said violence does not solve anything but destroys property and leaves people maimed which is contrary to what sport should be.

Mhlophe said his company fully supports initiatives to curb violence.

“Violence in any life setting should not be promoted. It must be discouraged as it promotes ill-feeling towards one another. As a company we are motivated to promote peaceful and beautiful football settings that allow everyone to come as a spectator, but if people fight and there is violence, sponsors and fans will be turned away. We see a future in the game following our return to international football,” said Mhlophe whose company has previously sponsored sportswriters and regional sports activities and Highlanders FC.

The moderators will be Ncube and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s (ZBC) Hilton Mavise.

Football violence is a cancer that is disturbing community peace and social cohesion at the same time destroying the sport that is most followed in the country.

This was reportedly orchestrated by fans on the Soweto End who protested a referee’s decision not to award their team a penalty when they were already down 2-0 in the first stanza.