BIG IS BEAUTIFUL! Woman starts clothing range/beauty pageant for plus-size ladies

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

INSPIRED by challenges she faces when looking for plus-size fashionable outfits, Nomagugu Ndlovu decided to start a clothing line which will accomodate well-endowed women and relieve the stress they face when they visit numerous shops and fail to find their sizes.

Noamagugu said she did not only stop there but went a step further and started a beauty pegeant for the women to boost their self esteem.

She said being a plus-size comes with challenges, especialy in the clothing world as most boutiques do not have clothes which fit them and those that fit them are very unfashionable, which might end up lowering their self esteem.

“That is what inspired me to start this plus-size fashion line. Because l know all the challenges that plus-size women face when looking for clothes as l might have faced half of those problems. I am currently working with designers from Bulawayo who are helping to make the perfect plus-size fashion range,” said Nomagugu.

She said she is working towards opening a boutique which will make it easy for big women to shop freely without feeling insecure.

“However, l didn’t stop there. l started a plus-size beauty pageant with the laustanch in 2021. It is a chance for big beautiful women to strut their stuff on the catwalk,” said Nomagugu.

She said last year she was not able to host the competition because of a number of issues, however, she is happy that this year the second edition of the competition will be in December.

Nomagugu said registration for those who want to participate in the pageant is open.

“In order to participate one must be 18 years and above and should be a size 40 going up. There are a lot prizes that are going to be won so l hope people are going to participate and we will have a lot of contesants coming forward so the event can be fun. To those who might not want to compete but want to be inspired by others, they should attend the main even which will be hosted at a local venue,” she said.

@flora_sibanda