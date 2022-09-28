Big Zulu or Makhadzi… Who will headline Sanganai/Hlanganani bash?

Simba Jemwa, Showbiz Reporter

IT’S billed to be one of the highlights of the Bulawayo entertainment scene and will be held right smack in the middle of one of the world’s top travel and tourism events of the year, which – for the pandemic era iteration of travellers – means industry players and music lovers alike are left with a number of question marks surrounding the headline act!

The Bulawayo-set Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has not taken place physically since 2019 due to continued Covid-19 concerns. And for the first time in its history, a musical bash has been planned for the last day of the expo, 15 October which has also been designated open to the public, also for the time ever.

While Sanganai/Hlanganani is set for a return from 13-15 October, the full line-up has not been announced. A number of recent developments, however, show that the expo’s return (potentially featuring a much-awaited performance from Venda artiste, Makhadzi, or the giant lad from KwaZulu-Natal – Big Zulu) could be better than expected.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), under whose stewardship the expo falls, confirmed that indeed there would be a music event, but added that the line-up would be announced later this week.

“Yes, we have a music event planned for the public day which is 15 October, the last day of the expo, but we’re finalising the line-up of artistes that will perform and we’ll be making an announcement soon.

One thing that I can tell you is that we’ll have a South African artiste as the headline act.

“I cannot at the moment confirm who’s coming, but we’re looking at possibly Makhadzi or Big Zulu. We’ll be making an announcement by end of the week,” revealed ZTA head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti.

Sources say the event’s organisers have reached out to representatives of the South African artistes.

Makhadzi who is billed to perform in Kadoma on October 22 is leading the list of artistes likely to headline the night of music given her popularity at the moment. [email protected]