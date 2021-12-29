Big Zulu rocks Byo

Showbiz Reporter

Undeniably the biggest show of December was witnessed at Boundary Sports Bar in Bulawayo on Monday.

The show that was headlined by South Africa’s Big Zulu was well attended and had an atmosphere similar to that of the Kalawa Homecoming party that used to be held in the city.

The show kicked off with a stellar set from DJ Mzoe and Fudu crew who thrived on the amapiano craze that has gripped the city.

Roki thrilled the crowd with tunes ranging from his latest hit Patati Patata to yesteryear hit Chidzoka. The well-choreographed dances showed how immense his talent is. Bulawayo’s fast-rising Fab G UmshanakaGogo also showed the prowess of his energy and soulful sound that was loved by many.

For once, the love of Bulawayo artistes was evident with Novuyo Seagirl and Qeqe keeping the crowd on their feet, dancing to their tunes.

The main act, muscled Big Zulu did not disappoint. The artiste who had a tour of the city before taking to the stage performed songs including Inhlupheko and Imali Eningi, the song that most were anticipating to hear because of its popularity last year.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz with fans all over his couch, Big Zulu said he enjoyed his performance and would love to return to the country.

“I’d a great time here and wish to come here often. Thanks Zimbabwe for the support,” said Big Zulu.

With his Imali Eningi hit having been produced by a Zimbabwean, LA Beatz, Big Zulu said he was proud that the producer was being celebrated, not only in his country but in the continent.

“I’m happy that the fruits of one of the best producers in South Africa and even the continent is being celebrated in his own country. Shout out to LA Beatz,” he said.