Bigger and better’ Matabeleland South Agricultural Show kicks off in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu,[email protected]

THE 65th Edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show kicked off on Thurrsday at the Matabeleland South Agricultural Showgrounds in Gwanda.

The show will run up to Saturday 23 September.

It is being held under the theme “Sound value chain for transformation and economic prosperity.”

Speaking during a press conference, Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society secretary, Mr Thabani Mkhwananzi who spoke on behalf of the society’s president, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ngwenya said over 80 participants are exhibiting at the agricultural show.

“The 65th Edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show has started in earnest. This year we have seen an increase in the number of our exhibitors as we have over 80 confirmed bookings compared to last year where we had just over 40 exhibitors.

“We expect more exhibitors as the show goes on as we are getting more inquiries. We will have some workshops being conducted during the course of the show to empower farmers,” he said.

Mr Mkhwananzi said the show was recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 which saw a drop in the number of exhibitors that participated last year.

The agricultural show is expected to be officially opened by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Mangaliso Ndlovu on Saturday.

Mr Mkhwananzi said there was a lot of entertainment lined up. He urged people from all walks of life and age groups to visit the show grounds.-@DubeMatutu