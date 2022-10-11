Biggest braai festival on this weekend

Showbiz Reporter

The Castle Lager Biggest Braai Festival is on this weekend at Old Hararians Sports Club in the capital city after a three-year hiatus.

The event will feature performances from Winky D, Nutty O, Freeman and Enzo Ishall and will run under the theme “Our Beer, Our Braai and Our Friends.”

“Finally, we get to celebrate summer and bring together our consumers, over the things they enjoy the most! We invite all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers to celebrate the Castle Lager National Braai Day with us over a fun-filled day which will boast impressive performances from the giants of our music industry and the hottest DJs in town,” event organisers, Delta Beverages said in a statement.

Backing the musicians on the decks will be DJ Naida, Etherton B, Made Her Believe, DJ Andile Brown and Abisha Palmer.

“Revellers can get ready to light up the braai stands from 1030am and chill with us until late. All beers will be available at very affordable prices accompanied by a variety of fresh meat for the braai from our trusted meat supplier partners. It’s not a day to be missed!”