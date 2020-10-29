Biggest braai is here! Are you ready to braai edladleni?

Showbiz Reporter

Do you have your meat, charcoal, braai stands, drinks, family and friends on standby as the annual Castle Lager National Braai day which has been dubbed Braai Edladleni/Braai Paden is on this Saturday.

The event which has, for the past couple of years, been traditionally held at a public venue on the last Saturday of October in Harare, will be accessed by everyone this time around as it will be conducted from the comfort of peoples’ homes. This is because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has forced government to suspend public gatherings, especially for leisure purposes.

From September, a promotion for Castle Lager customers has been running with lucky consumers winning braai stands, braai packs and a crate of their favourite beer.

To ensure people do not leave their homes unnecessarily as the fight against the deadly pandemic continues, Delta Beverages said it has partnered several online suppliers who will assist with the delivery of braai meat and drinks on Saturday.

“This year, we’ve partnered with various online delivery platforms such as Colcom’s Home-2-U Service, Garfunkels, Fresh in a Box, Liquor Deliveries and Gateway Stream to offer consumers the convenience of ordering their braai meat or Castle Lager and have these delivered to their homes.

“Consumers can also go to their nearest supermarket and butchery to purchase their braai meat and Castle Lager,” Delta Beverages said.