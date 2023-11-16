Bilboes Oxide mine disappoints

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CALEDONIA Mining has expressed disappointment over Bilboes Oxide operational losses and has since returned it to care and maintenance.

Bilboes Gold is a gold mining entity that owns three major gold mines in Matabeleland North, 75km north of Bulawayo, and was once ranked among the country’s 10 biggest gold producers.

It has produced approximately 288 000 ounces of gold since 1989.

Now under the giant VFEX listed group, Bilboes is projected to produce an average of 168 000 ounces per year over a 10-year lifespan of the mine.

The previously estimated at US$53,2 million, acquisition of the asset is part of Caledonia’s relentless expansion drive of becoming a multi-asset gold producer.

Caledonia has expanded its footprint by purchasing Motapa Mining Company UK Limited from Bulawayo Mining Company Limited, a privately owned UK company.

In a statement accompanying the results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Caledonia Mining chief executive officer, Mr Mark Learmonth, said the Bilboes oxide mine has been a disappointment and as a result of operating losses incurred at Bilboes it has been returned to care and maintenance with effect from October 1.

“From October onwards, the monthly holding cost of Bilboes is expected to be significantly reduced to approximately $200 000 per month. In due course, the remaining oxide material will be mined and processed alongside the sulphide ore.

“This outcome has no bearing on the viability of the much larger sulphide project which was the reason for acquiring Bilboes.”

“We continue to work on a revised feasibility study for the sulphide project at Bilboes which will consider updated commercial assumptions and will inform the most judicious way to commercialise the project with the objective of providing the best returns for investors. I look forward to providing an update on our progress in due course,” he added.

In the period under review, 1 151 ounces of gold were produced from the Bilboes oxide mine, showing an increase from the 1 076 ounces produced in the second quarter of 2023.

Leaching of material that has already been deposited on the leach pad will continue for the remainder of 2023.

The mining entity said Oxide mining will resume when the stripping of the waste for the sulphide project commences.

Work continues on a revised feasibility study for the Bilboes sulphide project with a focus on capital allocation with a view to maximising future shareholder value.

“ This may result in a phased approach to the project to reduce the initial capital requirement. A phased approach requires a completely new approach to the feasibility study (rather than an update to the existing feasibility study); the initial results of the work on the phased approach are expected in early 2024.”