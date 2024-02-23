Bill Antonio extends KV Mechelen contract

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BILL Antonio has penned a new three year contract with his Belgian Pro League outfit, KV Mechelen following his impressive start to 2024 since making his first team breakthrough.

The 21 year old former DeMbare winger signed a deal that will see him stay at Achter de Kazerne until 2027 with an option to extend by a year. He joined KV Mechelen in 2022.

He managed to claim his place in the first team in the past few weeks and has been a marvel to watch. Antonio said his goal is to help his team win games and progress forward.

“I feel great here. I had to adapt to football here, but I just kept working hard. I feel great with the club, my teammates and the supporters. My goal is to help the team move forward. It’s great that I can continue to do that in the Malinwa equipment in the coming years,” said Antonio in a statement.

Antonio marked his debut KV Mechelen first XI appearance with a goal as they drew 2-2 against heavyweights Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League at the beginning of the month. The DeMbare prodigy scored the second goal eight minutes into the second half before he was subbed off in added time.

It was his second goal in three matches in what has been a very promising start to the year.

