Bill Antonio issues public apology to injured Andrew Tandi

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Nineteen-year-old Dynamos sensation Bill Antonio on Monday afternoon issued a public apology to Highlanders’ defender Andrew Tandi for his crude tackle that left the defender with a fractured ankle at Barbourfields Stadium.

Antonio’s 68th minute horror tackle from behind earned the schoolboy a straight red card, while Tandi was rushed to hospital after receiving treatment for 13 minutes on the pitch.

Antonio tweeted: “I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it wasn’t intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery. I pray to God that you come back and play the game again. I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery. God bless you Andrew Tandi.”

Tandi is likely to face a lengthy injury layoff.

