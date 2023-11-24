Billiat breaks down at Chigova funeral

Langton Nyakwenda

UNDER normal circumstances, this strong crowd would have turned up to watch him in action at this iconic stadium.

But, sadly, football fans from different clubs thronged Rufaro Stadium to pay their last respects to the late George Chigova, the former Dynamos goalkeeper who has been described by many as “a gentle giant.”

Chigova died in his sleep in South Africa on November 15 due to a suspected heart ailment.

He was 32.

His body arrived in Harare on Tuesday and a funeral procession was held for the former Warriors and SuperSport United goalie at Rufaro yesterday before his burial in Chivhu today.

It was at Rufaro where Chigova made his name as a giant goalkeeper who saved Dynamos on numerous times, especially in 2012 when his heroics helped DeMbare to a second championship on the trot.

Chigova also earned a place on the 2012 Soccer Stars calendar and was a key figure for Dynamos when they won a third straight league title in 2013 before he left for SuperSport United in June 2014.

In January 2014, Chigova was part of the national team squad which reached the semi-finals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in South Africa.

That team had the likes of Milton Ncube, Peter Moyo, Partson Jaure, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Simba Sithole, Danny Phiri, Ali Sadiki and Eric Chipeta.

Coincidentally, Chigova and Chipeta played together in the national Under-17 team that was coached by Rodwell Dhlakama.

Chipeta, who now has a technical role at Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Greenfuel, was part of the crowd at Rufaro and could not hold back his emotions when Chigova’s body arrived at the ceremonial home of football.

“Its still hard to believe that George (Chigova) is no more. I wish this is a dream that I will wake up from,” Chipeta said.

“We will always cherish those saves, those jokes and the life we shared. I played with George in the Under-17 team and we also played together in the Warriors.”

For Augustine Mbara, a former Dynamos skipper who played with Chigova during DeMbare’s dominance from 2011 to 2014, the arrival of Chigova’s body at Rufaro reminded him of the glorious afternoons they enjoyed with the Glamour Boys at the venue.

“We won a lot of trophies together with George and his death has robbed us of dedicated player,” said Mbara.

Chigova began his Premiership career with Gunners before moving to Dynamos in 2011.

At Gunners he played alongside Zvirekwi, Ali Sadiki and Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Cliff Sekete, Michelle Katsvairo, Moses Muchenje, Jimmy Dzingai, Leonard Fiyado and Ishmael Lawe.

“It’s difficult to believe that Chigova is no more. He was young and did not deserve to die,” said Zvirekwi.

Chigova was a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy and rose through the ranks in the same stream with the likes of Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Qadr Amini and Lincoln Zvasiya.

Alongside Billiat and Musona, Chigova played at the African Cup of Nations and enjoyed success with the Warriors as he won the Cosafa Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Billiat was also there at Rufaro as his longtime friend and teammate made his final appearance at Zimbabwe’s ceremonial home of football. The lanky midfielder broke down when he took to the podium to deliver his speech.

“I want to thank you all for coming,” he said, battling to control a stream of tears rolling down his cheeks.

“I don’t have much to say. I want to say rest in peace to George.

“I never imagined that one day I would speak at George’s funeral. I just want to say may he rest in peace and we will continue to love you until we meet again,” said a sobbing Billiat.