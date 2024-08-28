Billiat comes out of retirement

Innocent Kurira – Online Reporter

FORWARD Khama Billiat has announced his return to international football after talks with new Warriors coach Michael Nees.

He has since joined the squad to do duty in the upcoming Afcon Qualifiers.

Zifa confirmed the development via a statement on Wednesday.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama

Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers

against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September.

“Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees,

the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was

initially announced on Monday,” Zifa wrote.

Billiat who has been in top form in the local league scoring 10 goals so far said he is still has something to give in Warriors colours.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people. Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport,” said Billiat in a statement.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

“I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to repres my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way

I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”

-@innocentskizoe