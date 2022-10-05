Breaking News
Billiat in Caf Champions League Team of the Decade

05 Oct, 2022 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Khama Billiat has been named in the Confederation of African Football Champions League Team of the Decade for the period between 2010 and 2020.

Billiat won the 2016 CAF champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns with victory over Zamalek of Egypt in a two legged final. In 2021, he was in the final with Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs lost that final 3-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Team of the Decade is otherwise dominated by stars from record 10-time champions Al Ahly, with six of the remaining eight players having either played for, or playing for the Egyptian giants.

Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, who won the Caf Champions League with Billiat in 2016 was named in the team of the decade.

Caf Champions League Team of the Decade

Goalkeeper: Dennis Onyango (Uganda)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Stopilia Sunzu (Zambia), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia)

Midfielders: Hossam Ashour (Egypt), Hossam Ghaly (Egypt)

Forwards: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) Walid Soliman (Egypt), Percy Tau (South Africa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania)

