Billiat in Caf team of the decade…Crème de la crème

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Khama Billiat has been named in the Confederation of African Football Champions League Team of the Decade for the period between 2010-2020.

Billiat won the 2016 Caf Champions League title with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns with victory over Zamalek of Egypt in a two-legged final. In 2021, he was in the final with Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs lost that final 3-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Team of the Decade is otherwise dominated by stars from record 10-time champions Al Ahly, with six of the remaining eight players having either played for, or playing for the Egyptian giants.

Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, who won the Caf Champions League with Billiat in 2016, was also named in the team of the decade.

In 2019 Billiat was named in the ABSA premiership team of the decade. The team was compiled by SuperSport and Billiat has been seen as worthy of inclusion. Having won multiple league titles and a Caf Champions League at Mamelodi Sundowns, things have not been the same at Kaizer Chiefs where injuries have derailed his career.

Billiat made his debut in the South African Premiership just a day after celebrating his 20th birthday. That was in August 2010, when South African football was abuzz, just a month after the country had become the first and only African nation to host the Fifa World Cup final.

Billiat had just graduated from being a teenager on August 20, 2010 when he featured for his new side Ajax Cape Town in a MTN8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns a team he would join later and flourish in his career.

Caf Champions League Team of the Decade

Goalkeeper: Dennis Onyango (Uganda)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Stopilia Sunzu (Zambia), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia)

Midfielders: Hossam Ashour (Egypt), Hossam Ghaly (Egypt)

Forwards: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) Walid Soliman (Egypt), Percy Tau (South Africa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania) — @innocentskizoe