Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Khama Billiat has not been included in the South African Kaizer Chiefs squad which is in Nelspruit to prepare for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old, whose contract has ended with the Soweto giants, is said to be still in negotiation with the club, who reportedly had offered him a contract extension with a pay cut.

The team has travelled to Nelspruit to prepare for their pre-season without him and this could be an indication that the former CAF Champions League champion might be set to leave the club from Naturena.

It has been four days since his contract expired with the Chiefs, on 30 June and nothing between the player and team has been agreed on.

He has had an unfortunate stint during his four-year stay at the Naturena club after he joined from Sundowns as he has been out of action due to injuries most times. Billiat has scored 27 goals and assisted 24 in 117 appearances with the South African club.

Whether Billiat stays or leaves Chiefs remains to be seen but it is no doubt that many other teams will be monitoring the situation at the Chiefs camp.