‘Billiat needs great players around him’

WHEN Kaizer Chiefs snatched Khama Billiat and Ramahlwe Mphahlele from Mamelodi Sundowns, many had high expectations.

Billiat is yet to contribute at Chiefs in a meaningful way in his two seasons at Naturena while Mphahlele has spent more time in the stands for over a year.

Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba feels the reason that could be contributing to them not performing is that they might not be surrounded by great players like they were at Chloorkop.

“When you look at those two players, Mphahlele and Billiat, they’ve done much more at Sundowns,” Feutmba told KickOff.com.

“I strongly believe they did well because they were surrounded by great players. They were playing under the philosophy which suited their qualities. But you can’t just say they are not doing well for Kaizer Chiefs. I think they are doing well even though it’s not the same as they were at Sundowns.”

The Cameroonian further said the style of football of Amakhosi and Masandawana is totally different, which is another reason the pair is not excelling under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“Also, you can’t compare because it’s two different styles and philosophies. Chiefs rely on going forward and look for their top strikers, while at Sundowns they play patiently, building up their attack, and don’t play long-balls. If you want to get the best out of them, you must play positive football.”

Feutmba (51) was named in Cameroon’s squad for the 1990 Fifa World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations squads before he was signed by Sundowns in 1996. He excelled in the PSL for The Brazilians until 1999. — KickOff.