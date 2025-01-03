Billiat off to Scottland: Transfer frenzy hits local football

Scottland Football Club’s chairman Tonderai Pound Sakupwanya (left) shakes hands with Khama Billiat as the secretary general Fortune Bgwoni looks on yesterday

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers, Scottland FC, have pulled off a major coup, signing Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old winger, who was unveiled by the club yesterday, joins Scottland FC after his contract with Yadah Stars expired on December 31. Billiat had a remarkable season with Yadah, scoring 13 goals.

He was named the second runner-up for the 2024 Soccer Star of the Year award and finished as the club’s top scorer.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star brings a wealth of experience to Scottland FC, having played in South Africa for over a decade. His signing is a major boost for the club, which is bankrolled by Member of Parliament, Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya.

Scottland FC have been making waves in the off-season, having already signed 2024 Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona, from reigning Zimbabwe champions, Simba Bhora.

Billiat’s move to Scottland FC marks his second successive season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League since his return to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora are poised to lose star striker, Tymon Machope, who has reportedly signed with Premier Soccer League newcomers, Scottland FC.

Machope played a vital role in the team’s historic league title win last season, scoring 12 goals, which earned him a spot in the 2024 Soccer Stars of the Year.

His consistent performances also landed him several call-ups for the national team.

Sources confirmed that Machope will be making the move to Scottland FC, marking a significant transfer for the Premiership newcomers.

They have already secured the signatures of Lynoth Chikuhwa, Peter Muduhwa, Godfrey Makaruse and Marvellous Chigumira from Highlanders as well as Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up, Khama Billiat.

Charles Nyatsine, the Simba Bhora spokesperson, was unavailable for comment, but insiders have confirmed that Machope will not be part of the team for the upcoming season.

Machope’s departure from the team follows a series of high-profile exits, including Walter Musona, who announced his departure on social media.

Musona, the reigning Soccer Star of the Year, expressed his gratitude to the club, its owner and fans and stated that leading the team to its maiden league championship was the highlight of his career.

“I would like to thank the Simba Bhora FC family for taking my career to another level last season. Captaining the team to its maiden championship is now the biggest highlight of my career, and I’m also grateful for the club’s role in helping me become a two-time Soccer Star of the Year.

“I also want to thank the owner of the team, Simba Ndoro, the fans, my teammates, the technical team and our sponsors, particularly Brighton ‘Panjap’ Ushendibaba. As I open the next page of my career, Simba Bhora will always be in my heart. We achieved a lot in a short period and I wish you all the best in 2025,” said Musona.

Other notable transfers include Tonderayi Mateyaunga, who bid farewell to CAPS United after six years and Claude Makopa, who left Ngezi Platinum Stars after a two-year stint.

Donald Mudadi has also said his goodbyes to Dynamos and is said to be heading to Simba Bhora. Lot Chiwunga has left CAPS United to join Herentals.

Dynamos midfielder, Authur Musiyiwa is believed to be returning to Bulawayo Chiefs with Malvin Mkolo who struggled for game time at Simba Bhora.

Chiefs, however, will be playing Division One football next season.

It remains to be seen if the duo will be willing to play Division One football this year.

Chicken Inn, who are likely to lose goalkeeper Bernard Donovan to foreign teams, have already found a replacement after getting the signature of Aron Ngwenya from Arenel.

The transfer window is expected to remain active until the season kicks off with several top players linked with moves to new clubs. — @innocentskizoe