Bindura man found dead with missing private parts

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been found dead in a bush in Brockdale and Woodbrooke Suburbs, Bindura.

On 13 January 2025, the body of Garikayi Junior Kamwendo was found badly decomposed with the head and private parts removed.

The victim’s body was conveyed to Bindura Hospital’s mortuary facility for a post-mortem analysis.

In a statement on X, the police said they are investigating the murder case. “Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” said the police