Bindura Woman Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Assault

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman from Bindura was brought before the Bindura Magistrates’ Court and convicted of assault charges.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the court heard that on 11 November 2023, Ropafadzo Kalolo went to the home of a 15-year-old complainant in Chiwaridzo, Bindura. She accused the young girl of stealing her aunt’s US$ 16 and proceeded to beat her. Kalolo then used a gas stove to burn the complainant’s left palm.

The injured complainant received treatment for the burns at Bindura Provincial Hospital and a private clinic.

After a thorough examination of the case, the court sentenced Kalolo to three years in prison, with six months suspended for five years. She will serve an effective 30 months behind bars for her violent actions.