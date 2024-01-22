Binga Academy players try at Yadah Stars

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

BINGA Football Academy players Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe and Clayton Kila Munenge are trying their luck at Yadah Stars, in what has been viewed as a positive development in the academy’s drive to expose players.

Both players are already training with Yadah, according to the academy’s director Pride Ngwenya.

Ngwenya, on Monday morning announced the latest development at his camp.

Earlier this month, Mwembe went for trials at Sheasham with another teammate Player Muleya.

Ngwenya said: “We are grateful to Sheasham for giving two of our boys a two-week trial stint and we are equally thankful to Yadah as two more boys will be starting their trials this week,” said Ngwenya.

He said they will continue to send more of their players to big teams as they see the move as a way of creating relationships with big clubs and affording their players the much needed exposure.

“This is one of the team’s long term plans to expose players to new environments and as such we are starting mutual relations with Sheasham and Yadah Stars” he said.

Moreover, the Binga Football Academy director said they were in talking terms with other clubs such as Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

“We would like to establish good relations with teams playing in higher leagues. Already there is some networking with clubs such as Highlanders and Chicken Inn in Bulawayo. Hopefully, in the next season we will have players attached to such teams and more.”

Ngwenya thanked the Binga business community for their continued support to the academy.

“We are glad that the president of the club Clever Mutondori of Kwikmart Spar in Binga took care of all the expenses for the boys to be in Harare.

“We again thank all who came through to bail us in our financial doldrums, in particular the Binga Local Board, Binga Rural District Council, Kwikmart Spar, Journey’s End Lodge, Twice Happy Lodge, Batonga Villa Lodge, Jimba Safaris and some individuals here in Binga,” he said.

— @NkosieLegend.