Binga baboons on rampage

Mkhululi Ncube , [email protected]

A PATIENT admitted to Binga District Hospital in Matabeleland North Province was recently attacked by baboons amid reports that the animals are terrorising the hospital staff and destroying infrastructure at the health facility.

The baboons which usually move as a troop, have completely destroyed the roof of the corridor at the hospital.

When Chronicle visited the hospital recently, the new crew observed a grounds lady battling to scare away the baboons as they disturbed her while cleaning the hospital premises.

Some of the baboons could be spotted jumping from one rooftop of the hospital to another while others feasted on raw mangoes in the hospital orchard.

Acting Binga District Medical Officer Dr Sibonginkosi Ncube said the baboons were a menace as they disrupt operations in many ways.

“Baboons are a big problem to us as they are destroying the hospital infrastructure. They have destroyed the asbestos roofing sheets of the passage that connects the outpatient department and the other wards,” she said.

“They have also destroyed roofing sheets in a number of wards like the rehabilitation ward.

“The baboons are also making it difficult for the hospital to run a nutritional garden for our patients because they literally devour everything.”

Dr Ncube said a month ago, the animals strayed into one of the hospital wards and attacked a patient after destroying a window pane to gain entrance.

“They also steal food for the pregnant women at their waiting shelters. We recently painted our hospital, but they have messed up the walls. We have tried to engage the Zimparks, but we haven’t received any feedback,” she said.

The baboons are also a threat to some projects being undertaken at the hospital by Government and developmental partners.

Government and the World Bank, through its implementing partner, Cordaid International are implementing a number of projects at the hospital to help improve access to health through the Results Based Finance Model-RBF.

“We are renovating the isolation unit at the hospital using the Results Based Fund Model and we have also installed 2000 litters Jojo tanks which will supply water to the unit.

“We also used the funds to build an incinerator, and a car park and painted the mothers’ shelter,” said Dr Ncube

The RBF model was introduced in 2012 to help improve access to reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child health, and nutrition services for vulnerable communities across selected districts in the country. — @themkhust