Binga boy gets FC Platinum opportunity

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy’s Pauletta Mwembe is hoping to make the grade and earn a football scholarship by impressing at FC Platinum where he is attending a two-week trial.

The 14-year-old midfielder who won the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 edition of the Fortune Fokoza Ncube Youth Tournament, left Binga on Wednesday night to join camp which starts in Zvishavane on Thursday afternoon.

Mwembe, a Form One pupil at Masibita Secondary School in Manjolo joins a host of promising footballers hoping to make it into FC Platinum’s juniors who are based at Guinea Fowl High School.

“I’m excited at the opportunity that has been presented to me and I’m looking forward to the experience. I’ll try to do my best and make my teammates, Binga Academy proud. Hopefully, I’ll make it. FC Platinum are a big club and champions and I wish to play for them one day,” said Mwembe.

Binga Academy coach and founder Pride Ngwenya said they are grateful to FC Platinum for allowing Mwembe to attend trials.

“It gives us pleasure as Binga Academy when one of our players gets such an opportunity which might change his life. We’re doing this work of training the boys with the hope that one day they will get opportunities outside. We wish Pauletta the best,” said Ngwenya.

Joe Berekera and FC Platinum’s Under-19 coach Moses Mwafulira oversee the trials, with the lucky aspiring footie stars set to be housed at Guinea Fowl where they will pursue their studies while playing soccer.

– @ZililoR