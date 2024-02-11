Binga boys on loan at Yadah Stars

Binga Football Academy players Pauletta Mwembe and Clayton Munenge putting pen to paper on a two year loan to Yadah Stars

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

FROM the village to the capital city!

This is the journey that two of Binga Football Academy’s undertook and made good use of.

Following a trial session that started early January, Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe and Clayton Kila Munenge have finally landed contract with Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah Stars.

Both players are now on a two-year loan with the Yadah, in a deal that will have them first play for in the reserve side. Mwembe is a 17-year-old and was the Player of the Tournament at the last edition of the Fortune Fokoza tournament.

Munenge is 18 years old. He has topped the goalscorers’ chart in as many tournaments.

Before settling at Yadah, the players once trained with another Premiership side FC Platinum. They also passed through at Sheasham for two weeks.

Details of the agreement were reveal to Zimpapers Sports Hub on Sunday morning by Binga Football Academy director Pride Ngwenya.

He said the deal was a mark of victory and inspiration as it was a first for the Binga based academy to have players impressing a team in the top tier league.

“We are proud to announce that two of our players Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe and Clayton Kila Munenge have been loaned to Yadah Stars for two seasons,” said Ngwenya.

He gave thanks to the Yadah Stars technical team for having identified the talented youngsters and the faith they had in the short trial stint in the capital.

“As Binga Football Academy we have now created good relations with top clubs such as Yadah Stars. It is a great achievement on our side and we would like to thank the coaches at Yadah for having patience with our boys and also identifying the potential they have.

“The players got a loan contract with the hope of renewing if they continue impressing. They signed for two years. We are confident they will be given more time to develop and be readied for some Premiership action. Now it is up to the boys to show what they have on the field of play.”

Ngwenya said their players’ deal with Yadah Stars will strengthen their efforts of exposing players to clubs elsewhere.

“I have mentioned this before that all that we aim at is to sell Binga talent to the world. The plan is basically to discover that talent and give the players a chance.

“In doing that, we want to deepen our relationship with top clubs. Now that we have Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe and Clayton Kila Munenge at Yadah Stars, it means doors will open for other players.”

Earlier in the year, Ngwenya told Zimpapers Sports Hub of their intention to partner with Bulawayo based clubs, Chicken Inn and Highlanders in player development.

