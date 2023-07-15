Binga Breaks Barriers, Pioneer graduates usher in a new era of possibilities

Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education cde Raymore Machingura (centre) poses for a picture with Binga Polytechnic graduates at the Bulawayo Polytechnic graduation ceremony in Bulawayo yesterday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

WHEN President Mnangagwa announced that Binga will have a Polytechnic College, some may have dismissed it as mere talk from an experienced politician, but yesterday Saturday Chronicle witnessed the fulfilment of that promise at the Bulawayo Polytechnic College where 24 pioneering students graduated.

A total of 2 300 students received their well-deserved accolades but the spotlight was on the 24 pioneering graduates from Binga district in Matabeleland North province. The group, consisting of 12 males and 12 females, is part of the first 45 students enrolled at Binga Polytechnic College. They graduated after completing courses in Electrical Installation, Maintenance and Repairs, Car Maintenance, Drain Laying and Rural Sanitation, Food Preparation as well as Tourism and Hospitality Management.

For Charles Mutale, who specialised in Car Maintenance, the impact of the Second Republic on his life cannot be overstated. With a beaming smile, he expressed his gratitude to the Government led by President Mnangagwa for introducing the Polytechnic College in Binga.

“Perhaps there were individuals doubting Government’s commitment when the President made this announcement and today the President has been vindicated,” said Mutale with pride.

He said their graduation would inspire other youths from Binga to enrol for similar courses at their Polytechnic.

Phoebe Munjira, a Food Preparation graduate said she found it hard to believe that she had finally graduated while displaying her certificate.

She said her achievement would not have been possible without a Polytechnic in Binga.

“In just five years the Second Republic has transformed our home area, which for a long time has been lagging behind when it comes to development. When we heard about the college, we were initially sceptical, thinking it was an empty promise. Yet, here we are today celebrating our graduation,” said Munjira.

Echoing her sentiments, Hellen Mpendi, another Food Preparation graduate, admitted her initial scepticism when the announcement was made. She said the people of Binga commended President Mnangagwa for walking the talk which has transformed Binga.

Mpendi declared: “Now that I have my certificate, I won’t stop here. Hellen of Binga is moving up!”

Her determination to continue her education reflected the newfound hope and confidence instilled by the college’s establishment.

Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Raymore Machingura said the graduation day was both historic and exciting for the graduates and the Government. He said President Mnangagwa’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises has seen many projects and programmes being implemented across the country.

“It shows that our President Cde Mnangagwa does walk the talk which actually is in line with his vision of leaving no one and no place behind. We have taken the Polytechnic to Binga and we will develop it into a fully-fledged Polytechnic although at the moment they are operating under Bulawayo Polytechnic College.

“The ground for a permanent structure is there and the drawing of plans is in progress right now but what is more exciting is that today we have Binga students among graduates at National Certificate level,” said Deputy Minister Machingura.