Binga Football Academy for Dynamos’ juniors tournament

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

BINGA Football Academy has been invited to participate in the Premiership side Dynamos’ Africa Day juniors’ challenge cup slated for Harare this weekend.

The invitation has got the Matabeleland North-based academy excited, with their director Pride Ngwenya saying it was a feat worth embracing as they seek to give players exposure.

The tournament will be played at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields on Saturday.Ngwenya said they are busy with preparations.“We are thrilled to announce that Binga Football Academy under-16 boys have been invited by Dynamos Football Club to participate in the Dynamos Juniors Challenge Cup Tournament to be held on May 25 at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfields Harare.

“This exceptional opportunity will allow our talented young players to showcase their skills, learn from top coaches and potentially catch the eyes of scouts from Premier League clubs,” said Ngwenya. He, however, hinted that they were in dire need of financial assistance.

“The academy is facing financial constraints and humbly seeks donations to support the young boys’ participation in this coming tournament.

“We call upon everyone to assist so that we pull together resources,” he said.

He commended efforts by the Binga business community led by the academy’s president Clever Mutondori.“We would like to give thanks to all businesses and residents of Binga for their continued support. If it wasn’t for the leadership of our president, we wouldn’t be this far. May his faith in the project yield success,” he said.

Binga Football Academy players have caught the eye of some teams countrywide.Two of their players, Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza and Clayton Kila Munenge were loaned to Harare based Premiership side Yadah Stars. Recently, the academy’s duo of Prosper Mudimba and Liberty Ruimbe made the cut at City Academy in the capital.

Ngwenya said on their trip to Harare, they will travel with 12-year-old Ordinance Muchimba who is set to join Premiership giants, Highlanders juniors’ fold soon. — @NkosieLegend