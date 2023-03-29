Binga Football Academy hold maiden Annual General Meeting

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy held its first-ever Annual General Meeting (AGM) as they seek to comply with local standards to have the project properly registered.

The academy founder and director Pride Ngwenya said the meeting was the first step in trying to professionalise the academy.

“Our first meeting was a huge success. We managed to resolve amongst many other issues to make sure we pull all the strings in making sure we are registered. One of the major things we did this weekend again is the back-to-school and the drug substance abuse campaigns.

“Maxwel Munenge and associates is the one which is behind the back-to-school campaign which has seen a lot of boys and girls going back to school after some effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that had seen them drop out of school.

“We are proud as Binga Academy that through sports we have managed to identify a lot of kids that had dropped out of school. Teachers for Zimbabwe led in drugs and substance abuse hence we are pursuing partnership with them for us to go down to all Binga villages and fight against drug abuse through sports,” said Ngwenya.

The academy was founded in 2021 and has been making a name for itself by participating in various national competitions. – @innocentskizoe