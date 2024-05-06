Binga Football Academy players shine again

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

BINGA Football Academy has produced two talented young players, Prosper Mudimba and Liberty Ruimbe, who have been selected to join City Academy in Harare.

Mudimba is an attacking midfielder and Ruimbe is a centre back, and they will be part of the City Academy’s tour to Zambia scheduled for the weekend.

The academy has gained a reputation for developing promising players and has recently loaned two of its players, Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe and Clayton Kila Munenge, to Harare-based Castle Lager Premiership side, Yadah Stars.

The academy’s director, Pride Ngwenya, expressed his pride and said that the academy would continue to build relationships with football academies across the country.

City Academy has been touring the country, identifying talent in outlying areas, and Mudimbe and Ruimbe were discovered at an Under-15 tournament held in Binga.

They have been to Zvishavane, Mutare, Murehwa and Binga.

“In all honesty we are proud of our work. We groomed the players to look beyond playing in Binga and seek for a better future elsewhere. We are proud to tell the world that City Academy of Harare have expressed interest in Mudimba and Liberty Ruimbe.

“As a club that endeavours to fly high in grooming youngsters in football, we will aim to make sure that we build meaningful relationships with all football academies in the country.

“We are thankful to City Academy for their trust in our work,” said Ngwenya. — @NkosieLegend