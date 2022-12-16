Binga Football Academy sends out appeal

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy have raised an SOS in appeal for funding for their trip to Mutare, where they are taking part at the Mai Hondo Junior Football Tournament.

The team is already in the eastern border town but, owing to a limited budget, their expedition could end in ruin. Binga Football Academy are participating at the tourney courtesy of an invitation in the annual Mutare competition together with teams from Chipinge, Buhera, Mutasa, Harare, Masvingo and Rusape.

Pride Ngwenya, the academy founder said they are in dire need.

Binga Football Academy celebrate

“We are appealing for financial assistance as we are participating in this tournament in Mutare. The aim of going there was to expose our players and give them that much needed opportunity for them to be seen playing in a different environment.”Our plea to the community at large is assistance toward offsetting costs in travelling expenses. The academy would be grateful for any assistance that comes on way, as we endeavor to uplift sporting talent,” he said.

The 2022 edition is scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday, with the main event set for Sakubva Stadium on December 17. Preliminary matches will be played at venues in Sakubva, Dangamvura, Showground and Hobhouse. [email protected]