Binga Football Academy to hold trials

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy have announced they will be holding trials for all their junior teams on January 17.

The academy has four age groups under their ranks: the Under-10, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18. This year the academy is running with the theme “taking players from grassroots to greatness”.

Academy founder Pride Ngwenya said they are not stopping in their quest to unleash the best talent out of Binga.

“We are looking forward to recruiting more players. We had a successful year in 2022 as we managed to take part in national competitions. We even had one of our boys going for trials at FC Platinum.

We believe that on its own is motivation for more youngsters to join the academy. Our goal is to make sure the world knows Binga has talent. Therefore, we are going to continue to search for the best talent in this part of the country,” said Ngwenya. – @innocentskizoe