Binga Football Academy win anti-poaching tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy’s (BFA) stock continues to rise after their Under-15 won yet another junior’s football cup competition played at Musenampongo Grounds, 15 km outside Binga Centre.

The BFA Under-15 side emerged 5-0 victorious over Samande to win the anti-poaching cup competition.

This is the same side that won the Fortune Fokoza competition in Bulawayo a few months ago. The BFA Under-10 was however on the receiving end as they lost to Samende by a single goal.

BFA founder Pride Ngwenya expressed gratitude to all who took part in the competition.

“The Anti-poaching awareness campaign was led by BFA encouraging society especially the community on da pros and cons of poaching. Prevention is better than cure.

“Therefore, we were urging people to live in action to protect the environment. We at Binga football don’t only focus on kicking the ball but we teach our kids the social responsibility in life.

“Special thanks to Jimba Safaris for sponsoring the campaign, Zhou Bar of Binga provided refreshments, and Delight Mutale who had a helping hand too,” said Ngwenya. [email protected]